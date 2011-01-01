Linx provides industry leaders with authentic experiences to better connect with their audience. Our omni-channel environments deliver innovative solutions for sharing content, driving consumer engagement, & building community.
Linx is rooted in hospitality and consumer engagement. We support creators, tastemakers, and thought leaders, by curating immersive experiences that reimagine traditional "link in bio," pages.
We create custom experiences to reach both targeted audiences and everyday consumers. Linx users can embrace the evolving digital landscape by integrating the latest tools and technology with legacy strategies.
Linx works closely with our community to understand their unique needs and deliver game-changing results. We promote sustainable collaborations and digital authenticity by transitioning from webpages to web experiences.
Received An Invitation?